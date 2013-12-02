Hong Kong, China stocks fall amid geopolitical worries; defence stocks jump
MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian shares rose on Monday to mark their highest close in nearly a month as shares such as Tata Steel gained after promising manufacturing data at home and in China eased concerns about slowing economies.
Tata Steel Ltd provisionally rose 1.8 percent. Larsen and Toubro Ltd provisionally gained 2.6 percent on its plans to monetise assets in a key unit.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 0.52 percent, while the broader NSE index ended higher 0.68 percent, marking their highest close since Nov 5. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
