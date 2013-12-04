BRIEF-Vedanta Ltd to consider interim dividend on March 30
* Says board meeting on March 30 for interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian shares fell on Wednesday to mark their second consecutive day of losses as investors locked in profits in blue chip shares such as ICICI Bank ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data and state elections results due later in the week.
Among blue chip shares, ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.2 percent while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended down 1.3 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE index ended lower 0.53 percent, marking their lowest close in nearly a week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says board meeting on March 30 for interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says declaration of third interim dividend of INR 3 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmV9KI Further company coverage: