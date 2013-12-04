MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian shares fell on Wednesday to mark their second consecutive day of losses as investors locked in profits in blue chip shares such as ICICI Bank ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data and state elections results due later in the week.

Among blue chip shares, ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.2 percent while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended down 1.3 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE index ended lower 0.53 percent, marking their lowest close in nearly a week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)