MUMBAI Dec 5 India's benchmark BSE index
rose as much as 2.2 percent on Thursday to approach a
record high after exit polls predicted a strong showing for the
key opposition party in state elections held since November.
The gains were broad-based, with all components of both the
BSE and the broader NSE index gaining.
Results for state elections are due on Sunday. Confirmation
of a strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
would bolster the chances of victory in general elections due by
May, according to analysts. BJP is perceived by many investors
as being more business friendly.
Still, opinion and exit polls have a patchy track record in
India. Most surveys forecast the wrong outcome in the 2004
general election.
The BSE index rose to as high as 21,165.60 points,
approaching a record high of 21,321.53 points hit on Nov. 3. The
index was up 1.94 percent at 0359 GMT.
The broader NSE index rose 1.98 percent, after hitting a
session high of 6,300.55 points, not far from a record 6,357.10
points hit on Jan. 8, 2010.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)