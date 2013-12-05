MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Thursday to mark their highest close in a month, as stocks of blue chips, including lenders surged after exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in state elections held recently.

The election results are due on Sunday. Confirmation of a strong showing by the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would bolster its chances of a victory in the general elections due by May, according to analysts. BJP is perceived by many investors as being more business friendly.

Among lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally surged 6.6 percent, while other large caps such as Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended 4.6 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 1.16 percent, marking its highest close since Nov. 5, while the broader NSE index ended higher by 1.24 percent, earlier rising as much as 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)