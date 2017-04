MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian shares rose on Friday to their highest close in more than a month, extending gains for a second consecutive session on hopes state elections results on Sunday will show strong support for the main opposition party ahead of general polls due next year.

Blue chips rose again. Axis Bank Ltd provisionally rose 3.8 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 0.7 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally gained 0.39 percent, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.51 percent, marking their highest close since Nov. 1. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)