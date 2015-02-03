* BSE index falls 0.7 pct; NSE index down 0.61 pct
* Banks, real-estate stocks down, oil explorers gain
MUMBAI Feb 3 Indian shares eased for a third
straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by interest
rate-sensitive stocks such as real-estate companies and banks
after the central bank kept policy rates unchanged, while some
weak corporate earnings also dampened sentiment.
India's central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75
percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks
ago, leaving its next move probably until after the government
presents its annual budget at the end of this month.
Indian shares also mirrored trends across the region as most
Asian stocks sagged on Tuesday amid growth concerns, while the
Australian dollar plumbed six-year lows after the Reserve Bank
of Australia cut interest rates to a record low.
Adding to the concerns, overseas investors sold Indian
shares worth 6.3 billion rupees on Monday, after buying $2.9
billion so far this year and 11 continuous days of buying,
provisional exchange and regulatory data showed.
"There was nothing extraordinary in the policy. So people
took it as an option to exit positions. Further, earnings of
some of the banks were very disappointing," said Suresh Parmar,
head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets. "However,
the underlying sentiment remains same. It's still a buy-on-dips
market."
The benchmark BSE index eased 0.7 percent to
28,917.77 points, while the broader NSE index fell 0.61
percent to 8,743.15 points.
Interest rate-sensitive stocks fell with the bank Nifty
index of the NSE down 1.9 percent after the policy
review as a section of investors said "a minor rate cut would
have been better".
State Bank of India fell 1.8 percent while ICICI
Bank was down 1.3 percent.
Real-estate stocks also fell. DLF shed 1.8 percent
while Unitech was down 3.1 percent.
Shares in Punjab National Bank were down 5.6
percent after its non-performing assets grew unexpectedly.
However, oil explorers were among the gainers with Reliance
Industries up 1.6 percent after a rebound in
international crude prices.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)