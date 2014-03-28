MUMBAI, March 28 Indian shares rose to record highs for a fifth straight session on Friday as state-run lenders including State Bank of India extended recent gains after RBI extended the deadline for banks to implement Basel III rules by a year.

The NSE index rose as much as 0.91 percent to an all-time high of 6,702.6, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.67 percent to a lifetime high of 22,363.97.

State Bank of India Ltd provisionally rose 3.9 percent while Bank of Baroda Ltd gained 6.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.45 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)