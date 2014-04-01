MUMBAI, April 1 Indian shares touched a record high for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday as blue chip stocks such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains after the central bank left its policy interest rates unchanged.

India's BSE index rose as much as 0.44 percent to an all-time high of 22,485.77, while the broader NSE index gained 0.41 percent to a record high of 6,732.25.

Larsen & Toubro provisionally rose 1.2 percent while Tata Consultancy Services gained 2 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.27 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)