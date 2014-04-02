US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, April 2 Indian shares rose to record high for an eighth consecutive session after non-bank financial companies such as IDFC Ltd surged after the election commission allowed the central bank to announce new bank licences ahead of the general elections.
India's BSE index rose as much as 0.65 percent to an all-time high of 22,592.10, while the NSE index gained as much as 0.63 percent to a record high of 6,763.50.
IDFC provisionally rose 4 percent while LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained 5.5 percent.
The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index provisionally ended up 0.47 percent each. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme