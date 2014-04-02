MUMBAI, April 2 Indian shares rose to record high for an eighth consecutive session after non-bank financial companies such as IDFC Ltd surged after the election commission allowed the central bank to announce new bank licences ahead of the general elections.

India's BSE index rose as much as 0.65 percent to an all-time high of 22,592.10, while the NSE index gained as much as 0.63 percent to a record high of 6,763.50.

IDFC provisionally rose 4 percent while LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained 5.5 percent.

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index provisionally ended up 0.47 percent each. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)