MUMBAI, April 3 Indian shares fell on Thursday after touching their ninth consecutive record high as state-run banks such as State Bank of India slumped on concerns about losses on their debt portfolios as domestic bonds extended a slide this week.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to as high as 8.9952 percent, the highest level since Dec. 6 on concerns about tight cash conditions and the resumption of hefty debt auctions by the government.

The NSE provisionally fell 0.24 percent after earlier rising as much as 0.36 percent to a lifetime high of 6,776.75. The fall marked the index's first fall in 10 sessions.

The BSE index fell 0.22 after earlier rising as much as 0.31 percent to a record high of 22,620.65.

State Bank of India provisionally fell 2.1 percent, Punjab National Bank 2.5 percent and Bank of Baroda 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)