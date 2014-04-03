MUMBAI, April 3 Indian shares fell on Thursday
after touching their ninth consecutive record high as state-run
banks such as State Bank of India slumped on concerns about
losses on their debt portfolios as domestic bonds extended a
slide this week.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to as
high as 8.9952 percent, the highest level since Dec. 6 on
concerns about tight cash conditions and the resumption of hefty
debt auctions by the government.
The NSE provisionally fell 0.24 percent after
earlier rising as much as 0.36 percent to a lifetime high of
6,776.75. The fall marked the index's first fall in 10 sessions.
The BSE index fell 0.22 after earlier rising as
much as 0.31 percent to a record high of 22,620.65.
State Bank of India provisionally fell 2.1 percent,
Punjab National Bank 2.5 percent and Bank of Baroda
3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)