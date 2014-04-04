MUMBAI, April 4 Indian shares posted their biggest fall in a month, ending down for a second consecutive session and continuing to retreat from a record high hit in the previous session as investors pared positions in blue chips such as Reliance Industries.

Caution is setting in ahead of the start of a five-week election process on Monday, while the U.S. jobs monthly data later in the day could impact global markets.

Reliance Industries provisionally fell 0.9 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp lost 1 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 0.66 percent, its biggest single day fall since March 3, while the broader NSE index lost 0.62 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)