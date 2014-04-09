MUMBAI, April 9 Indian shares hit record highs
on Wednesday, surpassing previous all-time highs hit just last
week as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged on broker
upgrades after it agreed to acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories
in a $3.2 billion deal.
The BSE index rose as much as 1.6 percent to an
all-time high of 22,703.58, surpassing its previous all-time
high hit on April 3. The NSE index rose as much as 1.5
percent to a record high of 6,797.40.
Sun Pharmaceutical gained 7.1 percent while Ranbaxy shares
also rallied 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Joyjeet Das)