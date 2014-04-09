MUMBAI, April 9 Indian shares hit record highs
on Wednesday, surpassing previous all-time highs hit just last
week as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged on broker
upgrades after it agreed to acquire Ranbaxy Laboratories
in a $3.2 billion deal.
The BSE index rose as much as 1.77 percent to an
all-time high of 22,740.04, surpassing its previous all-time
high hit on April 3. The NSE index rose as much as 1.7
percent to a record high of 6,808.70.
Sun Pharmaceutical provisionally gained 6.8 percent, rising
the most in a day since August 2013, while Ranbaxy shares also
rallied 4.7 percent.
Investors also regained appetite for blue-chips, especially
interest rate-sensitive banks, which rose 3.4
percent, after indexes had retreated from previous record highs
hit on April 3.
The BSE index provisionally ended 1.61 percent higher, while
the NSE index rose 1.51 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)