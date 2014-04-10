MUMBAI, April 10 Indian shares retreated from record highs hit earlier in the session to end flat as profit-taking hit blue chips such as Infosys Ltd on caution ahead of the release of quarterly earnings and inflation data next week.

The BSE index rose as much as 0.4 percent to a record high of 22,792.49, while the NSE index rose 0.33 percent to a record 6,819.05.

Infosys provisionally fell 1.7 percent, while ITC Ltd ended 1.4 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally ended 0.06 percent higher, while the NSE index ended flat. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Joyjeet Das)