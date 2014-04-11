MUMBAI, April 11 Indian shares fell on Friday, retreating from record highs hit in the previous session as blue chips such as Reliance Industries retreated ahead of quarterly earnings and inflation data due next week.

Sentiment was also hit by a slide in global shares as steep falls in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks spread to other sectors and regions.

Reliance Industries provisionally fell 1.8 percent, while Larsen & Toubro ended lower 1.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.46 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)