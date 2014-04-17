MUMBAI, April 17 Indian shares rose more than 1.5 percent on Thursday to snap a three-day losing streak as lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd surged on value buying and hopes of gains on bond portfolios after the central bank's biggest debt auction.

NSE Bank index provisionally surged 1.8 percent, led by gains of 3.4 percent in ICICI Bank shares and 2.6 percent in Axis Bank Ltd.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.58 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 1.56 percent, recovering from a 2-1/2 week low in the previous session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)