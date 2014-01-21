MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian shares edged higher as interest rate-sensitives such as Tata Motors and ICICI Bank extended recent gains amid rising expectations the central bank will keep monetary policy unchanged next week.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.24 percent higher at 21,255.09 points while the broader NSE index provisionally closed 0.2 percent up at 6,313.80 points.

Bank shares led the gains ahead of a monetary policy review on Jan. 28 and on rising bond prices, while investors preferred to take profit in technology stocks. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)