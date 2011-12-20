STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.15 percent at 15,356.92 and the 50-share Nifty shed 0.31 percent to 4,599, on continued selling by foreign funds and slowing domestic growth prospects. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 4 basis points at 8.29 percent as traders bet on the possibility the central bank will conduct open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.00/02 to the dollar from Monday's close of 52.88/90, hurt by dollar demand from domestic oil refiners and a fall in local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.84 percent, up from Monday's close of 6.82 percent and the one-year rate was at 7.68 percent from 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate was steady at 9.45/9.50 percent after rising to 9.65 percent as advance tax outflows further tightened cash conditions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,764 rupees, up 72 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15356.92 -0.15 DOLLEX-30 2377.62 -0.29 DOLLEX-100 1539.93 -0.63 DOLLEX-200 578.92 -0.68 BSE-100 7891.72 -0.51 BSE-200 1843.45 -0.56 BSE-500 5752.28 -0.61 BSE MID-CAP 5110.88 -1.18 BSE SMALL-CAP 5486.06 -1.08 BSE AUTO 8003.74 -1.49 BSE-CG 7974.26 -1.96 BSE-CD 5119.77 -1.35 BSE-FMCG 4021.12 0.89 BSE-HC 5823.21 0.02 BSE IPO 1289.73 -1.31 BSE-IT 5655.47 -0.04 BSE METALS 9400.47 -2.17 BSE OIL & GAS 7752.7 0.03 BSE POWER 1752.03 -1.69 BSE REALTY 1395.75 -0.7 BSE-PSU 6268.01 -0.94 BSE-TECK 3312.35 -0.4 BSE BANKEX 9102.14 -0.31 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1032.75 -0.52 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)