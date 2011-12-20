STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 1.33 percent at 15,175.08 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 1.49 percent lower at 4,544.2 points, as slowing growth prospects for Asia's third-largest economy continued to hammer investor sentiments. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.31 percent as traders bet on the possibility of the central bank conducting open market operations (OMO) to inject funds into the system to help absorb heavy debt supplies amid tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.02/04 to the dollar from Monday's close of 52.88/90, hurt by dollar demand from domestic oil refiners and a fall in local equities due to slowing growth and worries over the euro zone debt crisis. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.86 percent, up from Monday's 6.82 percent close and the one-year rate was at 7.70 percent from 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate was steady at 9.45/9.50 percent after rising to 9.65 percent as advance tax outflows further tightened cash conditions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,796 rupees, up 104 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15175.08 -1.33 DOLLEX-30 2348.71 -1.5 DOLLEX-100 1522.19 -1.78 DOLLEX-200 572.43 -1.8 BSE-100 7805.22 -1.6 BSE-200 1823.81 -1.62 BSE-500 5694.35 -1.61 BSE MID-CAP 5076.04 -1.86 BSE SMALL-CAP 5465.7 -1.45 BSE AUTO 7926.23 -2.44 BSE-CG 7848.99 -3.5 BSE-CD 5083.81 -2.04 BSE-FMCG 4000.26 0.37 BSE-HC 5778.32 -0.75 BSE IPO 1282.91 -1.83 BSE-IT 5610.16 -0.84 BSE METALS 9275.13 -3.48 BSE OIL & GAS 7641.08 -1.41 BSE POWER 1735.96 -2.59 BSE REALTY 1367.39 -2.71 BSE-PSU 6217.86 -1.73 BSE-TECK 3282.78 -1.29 BSE BANKEX 8975.01 -1.7 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1023.82 -1.38 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)