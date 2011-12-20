STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 1.33 percent at 15,175.08 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 1.49 percent lower at 4,544.2 points, as slowing growth prospects for Asia's third-largest economy continued to hammer investor sentiments. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield ended at 8.28 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12. and compared with 8.33 percent on Monday, as sentiment was boosted by the central bank's assurance that it would conduct open market operations to counter a cash crunch exacerbated by tax outflows. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 52.87/88 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 52.88/90, after dipping to low of 53.09. The rupee was helped by comments from a central bank deputy governor who said more steps would be taken, if needed, to bring stability to the domestic forex market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 6.87 percent, up from Monday's 6.82 percent close and the one-year rate settled at 7.71 percent from 7.64 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended steady at 9.40/9.50 percent after rising to a five-month high of 9.65 percent as advance tax outflows further tightened cash conditions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,800 rupees, up 108 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15175.08 -1.33 DOLLEX-30 2348.71 -1.5 DOLLEX-100 1522.19 -1.78 DOLLEX-200 572.43 -1.8 BSE-100 7805.22 -1.6 BSE-200 1823.81 -1.62 BSE-500 5694.35 -1.61 BSE MID-CAP 5076.04 -1.86 BSE SMALL-CAP 5465.7 -1.45 BSE AUTO 7926.23 -2.44 BSE-CG 7848.99 -3.5 BSE-CD 5083.81 -2.04 BSE-FMCG 4000.26 0.37 BSE-HC 5778.32 -0.75 BSE IPO 1282.91 -1.83 BSE-IT 5610.16 -0.84 BSE METALS 9275.13 -3.48 BSE OIL & GAS 7641.08 -1.41 BSE POWER 1735.96 -2.59 BSE REALTY 1367.39 -2.71 BSE-PSU 6217.86 -1.73 BSE-TECK 3282.78 -1.29 BSE BANKEX 8975.01 -1.7 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1023.82 -1.38 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)