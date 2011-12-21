STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index 1.7 percent higher at 15,432.59 and the 50-share Nifty 1.71 percent up at 4,621.7, led by financial stocks, after falling for five consecutive sessions, but investor sentiment remained cautious due to a weak domestic growth outlook. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield at 8.31 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.28 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12, as liquidity concerns outweighed the positive momentum seen in early trade on details of the $1.89 billion open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.66/69 to the dollar, against Tuesday's close of 52.87/88, supported by the central bank's assurance it will take more steps to stem the weakness in the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.55/9.70 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent, as advance tax outflows further tightened cash conditions. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15432.59 1.7 DOLLEX-30 2406.14 2.45 DOLLEX-100 1557.87 2.34 DOLLEX-200 585.75 2.33 BSE-100 7933.21 1.64 BSE-200 1853.42 1.62 BSE-500 5785.13 1.59 BSE MID-CAP 5151.23 1.48 BSE SMALL-CAP 5527.14 1.12 BSE AUTO 8018.22 1.16 BSE-CG 7991.28 1.81 BSE-CD 5169.9 1.69 BSE-FMCG 4049.93 1.24 BSE-HC 5814.28 0.62 BSE IPO 1305.6 1.77 BSE-IT 5672.95 1.12 BSE METALS 9483.82 2.25 BSE OIL & GAS 7771.11 1.7 BSE POWER 1768.43 1.87 BSE REALTY 1391.69 1.78 BSE-PSU 6312.04 1.51 BSE-TECK 3323.8 1.25 BSE BANKEX 9186.74 2.36 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1037.32 1.32 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)