STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index 1.7 percent higher
at 15,432.59 and the 50-share Nifty 1.71 percent up at
4,621.7, led by financial stocks, after falling for five
consecutive sessions, but investor sentiment remained cautious
due to a weak domestic growth outlook.
Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield
at 8.31 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of
8.28 percent, its lowest since Sept. 12, as liquidity concerns
outweighed the positive momentum seen in early trade on details
of the $1.89 billion open market operations.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.66/69 to the dollar, against Tuesday's close
of 52.87/88, supported by the central bank's assurance it will
take more steps to stem the weakness in the currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 6.90 percent
from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year rate
unchanged at 7.71 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 9.55/9.70 percent, higher than Tuesday's
close of 9.40/9.50 percent, as advance tax outflows further
tightened cash conditions.
BSE INDICES
---------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15432.59 1.7
DOLLEX-30 2406.14 2.45
DOLLEX-100 1557.87 2.34
DOLLEX-200 585.75 2.33
BSE-100 7933.21 1.64
BSE-200 1853.42 1.62
BSE-500 5785.13 1.59
BSE MID-CAP 5151.23 1.48
BSE SMALL-CAP 5527.14 1.12
BSE AUTO 8018.22 1.16
BSE-CG 7991.28 1.81
BSE-CD 5169.9 1.69
BSE-FMCG 4049.93 1.24
BSE-HC 5814.28 0.62
BSE IPO 1305.6 1.77
BSE-IT 5672.95 1.12
BSE METALS 9483.82 2.25
BSE OIL & GAS 7771.11 1.7
BSE POWER 1768.43 1.87
BSE REALTY 1391.69 1.78
BSE-PSU 6312.04 1.51
BSE-TECK 3323.8 1.25
BSE BANKEX 9186.74 2.36
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1037.32 1.32
----------------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)