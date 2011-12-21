STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.68 percent at 15,430.71 and the 50-share Nifty gained 1.65 percent to 4,619, led by financial stocks, after sliding for five days in a row. Firmer Asian markets helped but investors were wary about sustaining the rise because of sluggish domestic growth. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield up at 8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.28 percent, as liquidity concerns outweighed comfort seen in early trade on details of the $1.89 billion open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee firms to 52.75/76 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 52.87/88, supported by the central bank's assurance it will take more steps to stem the weakness in the currency. Positive domestic equities also aid currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.72 percent from 7.71 previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.50/9.60 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent, as advance tax outflows further tightened cash conditions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 28,000 rupees, up 133 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15430.71 1.68 DOLLEX-30 2401.2 2.23 DOLLEX-100 1552.57 2 DOLLEX-200 583.49 1.93 BSE-100 7918.23 1.45 BSE-200 1849.06 1.38 BSE-500 5770.22 1.33 BSE MID-CAP 5120.44 0.87 BSE SMALL-CAP 5504.26 0.71 BSE AUTO 8038.08 1.41 BSE-CG 7955.71 1.36 BSE-CD 5210.87 2.5 BSE-FMCG 4018.64 0.46 BSE-HC 5802.83 0.42 BSE IPO 1292.89 0.78 BSE-IT 5656.4 0.82 BSE METALS 9426.37 1.63 BSE OIL & GAS 7759.1 1.54 BSE POWER 1758.65 1.31 BSE REALTY 1382.6 1.11 BSE-PSU 6284.06 1.06 BSE-TECK 3322.99 1.22 BSE BANKEX 9208.13 2.6 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1036.96 1.28 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)