STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.8 percent
at 15,448.79 and the 50-share Nifty gained 1.72 percent
to 4,622.25, snapping a five-day slide bolstered by firmer Asian
markets, but investors were wary about sustaining the rise
because of sluggish domestic growth.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield
inched up to 8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of
8.28 percent, as liquidity concerns outweighed comfort on
details of the $1.89 billion open market operations.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.59/60 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of
52.87/88, comforted by the Reserve Bank of India's assurance it
will take more measures to curb weakness in the currency along
with improved global risk appetite that pushed the euro and the
domestic equities higher.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.90
percent from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year
rate at 7.72 percent from 7.71 previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 9.70/9.75 percent, higher than Tuesday's
close of 9.40/9.50 percent, a new five-month high on Wednesday
as liquidity cringed following advance corporate tax outflows
last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) for first time since July.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was at 28,063 rupees, up 196 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
---------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15448.79 1.8
DOLLEX-30 2410.55 2.63
DOLLEX-100 1557.44 2.32
DOLLEX-200 585.22 2.23
BSE-100 7921.99 1.5
BSE-200 1849.62 1.42
BSE-500 5771.12 1.35
BSE MID-CAP 5112.61 0.72
BSE SMALL-CAP 5503.36 0.69
BSE AUTO 8058.77 1.67
BSE-CG 7952 1.31
BSE-CD 5257.59 3.42
BSE-FMCG 4007.73 0.19
BSE-HC 5806.83 0.49
BSE IPO 1289.36 0.5
BSE-IT 5669.75 1.06
BSE METALS 9400.36 1.35
BSE OIL & GAS 7775.95 1.77
BSE POWER 1761.64 1.48
BSE REALTY 1366.72 -0.05
BSE-PSU 6280.09 1
BSE-TECK 3323.51 1.24
BSE BANKEX 9239.49 2.95
BSE TAS 1036.13 1.2
SHARIAH
----------------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini
Menon)