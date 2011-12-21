STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.8 percent at 15,448.79 and the 50-share Nifty gained 1.72 percent to 4,622.25, snapping a five-day slide bolstered by firmer Asian markets, but investors were wary about sustaining the rise because of sluggish domestic growth. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield inched up to 8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.28 percent, as liquidity concerns outweighed comfort on details of the $1.89 billion open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.59/60 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 52.87/88, comforted by the Reserve Bank of India's assurance it will take more measures to curb weakness in the currency along with improved global risk appetite that pushed the euro and the domestic equities higher. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.90 percent from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.72 percent from 7.71 previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.70/9.75 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent, a new five-month high on Wednesday as liquidity cringed following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) for first time since July. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 28,063 rupees, up 196 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15448.79 1.8 DOLLEX-30 2410.55 2.63 DOLLEX-100 1557.44 2.32 DOLLEX-200 585.22 2.23 BSE-100 7921.99 1.5 BSE-200 1849.62 1.42 BSE-500 5771.12 1.35 BSE MID-CAP 5112.61 0.72 BSE SMALL-CAP 5503.36 0.69 BSE AUTO 8058.77 1.67 BSE-CG 7952 1.31 BSE-CD 5257.59 3.42 BSE-FMCG 4007.73 0.19 BSE-HC 5806.83 0.49 BSE IPO 1289.36 0.5 BSE-IT 5669.75 1.06 BSE METALS 9400.36 1.35 BSE OIL & GAS 7775.95 1.77 BSE POWER 1761.64 1.48 BSE REALTY 1366.72 -0.05 BSE-PSU 6280.09 1 BSE-TECK 3323.51 1.24 BSE BANKEX 9239.49 2.95 BSE TAS 1036.13 1.2 SHARIAH ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)