STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 3.36 percent at 15,685.21 and the 50-share Nifty gained 3.28 percent to 4,693.15, snapping a five-day slide, bolstered by bargain buying and firm global markets. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield inched up to 8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.28 percent, as concerns over liquidity outweighed comfort from the central bank's announcement of a $1.89 billion buyback. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 52.53/55 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 52.87/88, comforted by the Reserve Bank of India's assurance it will take more measures to curb weakness in the currency, while positive local shares aided. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.91 percent from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.72 percent from 7.71 previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.45/9.50 percent, a tad higher than Tuesday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent, as liquidity cringed following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) for first time since July. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 28,055 rupees, up 191 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15685.21 3.36 DOLLEX-30 2450.06 4.32 DOLLEX-100 1582.32 3.95 DOLLEX-200 593.99 3.77 BSE-100 8039.33 3 BSE-200 1875.2 2.82 BSE-500 5845.99 2.66 BSE MID-CAP 5141.29 1.29 BSE SMALL-CAP 5516.85 0.94 BSE AUTO 8128.8 2.56 BSE-CG 8013.04 2.09 BSE-CD 5292.28 4.1 BSE-FMCG 4037.36 0.93 BSE-HC 5841 1.08 BSE IPO 1297.06 1.1 BSE-IT 5749.45 2.48 BSE METALS 9521.2 2.65 BSE OIL & GAS 7925.49 3.72 BSE POWER 1780.48 2.56 BSE REALTY 1385.68 1.34 BSE-PSU 6354.09 2.19 BSE-TECK 3376.11 2.84 BSE BANKEX 9416.41 4.92 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1048.63 2.42 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)