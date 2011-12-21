STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 3.36
percent at 15,685.21 and the 50-share Nifty gained 3.28
percent to 4,693.15, snapping a five-day slide, bolstered by
bargain buying and firm global markets.
Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield
inched up to 8.32 percent from Tuesday's close of
8.28 percent, as concerns over liquidity outweighed comfort from
the central bank's announcement of a $1.89 billion buyback.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was at 52.53/55 to the dollar compared with
Tuesday's close of 52.87/88, comforted by the Reserve Bank of
India's assurance it will take more measures to curb weakness in
the currency, while positive local shares aided.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.91
percent from Tuesday's close of 6.87 percent, and the one-year
rate at 7.72 percent from 7.71 previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 9.45/9.50 percent, a tad higher than
Tuesday's close of 9.40/9.50 percent, as liquidity cringed
following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks
accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF)
for first time since July.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was at 28,055 rupees, up 191 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
---------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15685.21 3.36
DOLLEX-30 2450.06 4.32
DOLLEX-100 1582.32 3.95
DOLLEX-200 593.99 3.77
BSE-100 8039.33 3
BSE-200 1875.2 2.82
BSE-500 5845.99 2.66
BSE MID-CAP 5141.29 1.29
BSE SMALL-CAP 5516.85 0.94
BSE AUTO 8128.8 2.56
BSE-CG 8013.04 2.09
BSE-CD 5292.28 4.1
BSE-FMCG 4037.36 0.93
BSE-HC 5841 1.08
BSE IPO 1297.06 1.1
BSE-IT 5749.45 2.48
BSE METALS 9521.2 2.65
BSE OIL & GAS 7925.49 3.72
BSE POWER 1780.48 2.56
BSE REALTY 1385.68 1.34
BSE-PSU 6354.09 2.19
BSE-TECK 3376.11 2.84
BSE BANKEX 9416.41 4.92
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1048.63 2.42
----------------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini
Menon)