STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.6 percent at 15,592.77 and the 50-share Nifty 0.5 percent lower at 4,669.6, as investors remain concerned about slowing domestic growth and government policy inaction. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.33 percent, ahead of weekly food and fuel price data due around 0530 GMT, but sentiment was positive due to a $1.90 billion bond buyback later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.78/79 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 52.49/50 as oil importers bought dollars for making month-end payments and on risk aversion as doubts lingered over European monetary authorities' ability to ease the region's funding woes. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap unchanged at 6.91 percent, while the one-year rate was at 7.71 percent from 7.72 percent at Wednesday's close. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.70/9.75 percent, higher than 9.60/9.65 percent at the previous close, as liquidity shortage remained sharply higher following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) in the last two sessions. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15592.77 -0.59 DOLLEX-30 2425.43 -1.01 DOLLEX-100 1569.28 -0.82 DOLLEX-200 589.21 -0.8 BSE-100 8007.58 -0.39 BSE-200 1868.17 -0.37 BSE-500 5824.6 -0.37 BSE MID-CAP 5129.37 -0.23 BSE SMALL-CAP 5495.06 -0.39 BSE AUTO 8117.29 -0.14 BSE-CG 7954.76 -0.73 BSE-CD 5283.31 -0.17 BSE-FMCG 4071.41 0.84 BSE-HC 5858 0.29 BSE IPO 1290.02 -0.54 BSE-IT 5627.49 -2.12 BSE METALS 9393.91 -1.34 BSE OIL & GAS 7890.19 -0.45 BSE POWER 1783.45 0.17 BSE REALTY 1381.85 -0.28 BSE-PSU 6351.14 -0.05 BSE-TECK 3312.01 -1.9 BSE BANKEX 9410.42 -0.06 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1047.71 -0.09