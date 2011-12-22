STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.2 percent at 15,496.88 and the 50-share Nifty 1.12 percent lower at 4,640.75, weighed down by lingering concerns over slowing domestic growth and government policy inaction. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield up 2 basis point on the day at 8.36 percent, as central bank chief's comments on inflation, macroeconomic situation hurt sentiment. Traders await results of $1.90 billion bond buyback due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.81/82 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 52.49/50, as oil importers bought dollars for making month-end payments and on risk aversion as doubts lingered over European monetary authorities' ability to ease the region's funding woes. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.93 percent from 6.91 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate was at 7.74 percent from 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.65/9.70 percent, marginally higher than 9.60/9.65 percent at the previous close, as shortfall in liquidity stayed high following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) in the last two sessions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,773 rupees, down 36 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15496.88 -1.2 DOLLEX-30 2409.27 -1.66 DOLLEX-100 1558.98 -1.48 DOLLEX-200 585.58 -1.42 BSE-100 7960.67 -0.98 BSE-200 1857.98 -0.92 BSE-500 5793.62 -0.9 BSE MID-CAP 5111.05 -0.59 BSE SMALL-CAP 5487.88 -0.53 BSE AUTO 8088.76 -0.49 BSE-CG 7935.28 -0.97 BSE-CD 5267.99 -0.46 BSE-FMCG 4062.27 0.62 BSE-HC 5839.98 -0.02 BSE IPO 1284.43 -0.97 BSE-IT 5614.87 -2.34 BSE METALS 9388.11 -1.4 BSE OIL & GAS 7857.64 -0.86 BSE POWER 1776.09 -0.25 BSE REALTY 1378.28 -0.53 BSE-PSU 6323.04 -0.49 BSE-TECK 3285.87 -2.67 BSE BANKEX 9335 -0.86 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1040.66 -0.76 S&P CNX NIFTY 4640.75 -1.12 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)