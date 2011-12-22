STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.71 percent at 15,796.66 and the 50-share Nifty 0.73 percent higher at 4,727.35, drawing support from higher European stocks, although the rally was seen limited by ongoing concerns the euro zone debt crisis could intensify next year. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield at 8.33 percent from 8.34 percent at close on Wednesday, as hopes the government may find options to meet its budget deficit rose. Traders await results of $1.90 billion bond buyback due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee off lows at 52.67/68 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 52.49/50, helped by a pullback in domestic equities and easing worries of an immediate credit crunch in the euro zone which improved global risk appetite and sent the euro higher.. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.92 percent from 6.91 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate was at 7.73 percent from 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.70/9.80 percent, marginally higher than 9.60/9.65 percent at the previous close, as shortfall in liquidity stayed high following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) in the last two sessions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,749 rupees, down 60 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15796.66 0.71 DOLLEX-30 2462.89 0.52 DOLLEX-100 1591.17 0.56 DOLLEX-200 597.33 0.56 BSE-100 8101.24 0.77 BSE-200 1889.69 0.77 BSE-500 5887.28 0.71 BSE MID-CAP 5160.66 0.38 BSE SMALL-CAP 5531.46 0.26 BSE AUTO 8224.55 1.18 BSE-CG 8076.57 0.79 BSE-CD 5340.37 0.91 BSE-FMCG 4082.65 1.12 BSE-HC 5886.49 0.78 BSE IPO 1298.14 0.08 BSE-IT 5723.07 -0.46 BSE METALS 9570.21 0.51 BSE OIL & GAS 7987.47 0.78 BSE POWER 1800.39 1.12 BSE REALTY 1413.46 2 BSE-PSU 6445.14 1.43 BSE-TECK 3352.97 -0.69 BSE BANKEX 9598.35 1.93 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1054.64 0.57 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)