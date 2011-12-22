STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.82 percent at 15,813.36 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.87 percent higher at 4,733.85, with gains in European markets helping sentiment though investors were cautious because of domestic economic concerns and government policy inaction. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield ended at 8.33 percent from 8.34 percent at close on Wednesday, on hopes the government will come up with a plan to meet its fiscal deficit target. Traders also awaited results of a $1.90 billion bond buyback. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended off lows at 52.72/73 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 52.49/50, aided by positive local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap closed at 6.93 percent from 6.91 percent on Wednesday and the one-year rate ended at 7.73 percent from 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 9.70/9.75 percent, marginally higher than 9.60/9.65 percent at the previous close, as the shortfall in liquidity stayed high following advance corporate tax outflows last week, with banks accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility in the last two sessions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,742 rupees, down 65 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15813.36 0.82 DOLLEX-30 2465.98 0.65 DOLLEX-100 1594.71 0.78 DOLLEX-200 598.77 0.8 BSE-100 8115.76 0.95 BSE-200 1893.46 0.97 BSE-500 5900.03 0.92 BSE MID-CAP 5181.57 0.78 BSE SMALL-CAP 5555.5 0.7 BSE AUTO 8262.62 1.65 BSE-CG 8105.96 1.16 BSE-CD 5390 1.85 BSE-FMCG 4084.63 1.17 BSE-HC 5878.8 0.65 BSE IPO 1305.51 0.65 BSE-IT 5680.19 -1.2 BSE METALS 9571.6 0.53 BSE OIL & GAS 8010.58 1.07 BSE POWER 1815.56 1.97 BSE REALTY 1426 2.91 BSE-PSU 6464.06 1.73 BSE-TECK 3339 -1.1 BSE BANKEX 9629.89 2.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1055.43 0.65 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)