STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.03
percent at 15,818.68 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.02
percent lower at 4,732.9, in choppy trade on Friday as investors
fretted over signs of cooling growth in Asia's third-largest
economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was at 8.38 percent, higher from its 8.33 percent
close on Thursday, as traders make room for a 120-billion-rupee
debt sale due later on Friday.
RUPEE
The rupee came off highs at 52.71/72 to the dollar, compared
with Thursday's close of 52.72/73, on choppy domestic equities
and on worries that the euro zone debt crisis could linger.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.97
percent from 6.93 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate
was at 7.75 percent from 7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
Call money rate was at 9.80/9.85 percent, higher from
Thursday's close of 9.70/9.75 percent, as banks continued to
borrow to meet reserve requirements for three-days and liquidity
remained tight following last week's advance corporate tax
outflows. Banks have been accessing the central bank's marginal
standing facility in the last three sessions.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15818.68 0.03
DOLLEX-30 2462.98 -0.12
DOLLEX-100 1592.95 -0.11
DOLLEX-200 598.28 -0.08
BSE-100 8119.55 0.05
BSE-200 1894.85 0.07
BSE-500 5906.95 0.12
BSE MID-CAP 5205.33 0.46
BSE SMALL-CAP 5601.35 0.83
BSE AUTO 8268.21 0.07
BSE-CG 8231.01 1.54
BSE-CD 5394.51 0.08
BSE-FMCG 4100.3 0.38
BSE-HC 5889.86 0.19
BSE IPO 1309.87 0.33
BSE-IT 5650.19 -0.53
BSE METALS 9612.32 0.43
BSE OIL & GAS 8052.36 0.52
BSE POWER 1828.4 0.71
BSE REALTY 1433.01 0.49
BSE-PSU 6463.23 -0.01
BSE-TECK 3319.13 -0.6
BSE BANKEX 9590.97 -0.4
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1056.79 0.13
S&P CNX NIFTY 4732.9 -0.02
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)