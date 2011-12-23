STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.03 percent at 15,818.68 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.02 percent lower at 4,732.9, in choppy trade on Friday as investors fretted over signs of cooling growth in Asia's third-largest economy. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.38 percent, higher from its 8.33 percent close on Thursday, as traders make room for a 120-billion-rupee debt sale due later on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee came off highs at 52.71/72 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 52.72/73, on choppy domestic equities and on worries that the euro zone debt crisis could linger. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.97 percent from 6.93 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate was at 7.75 percent from 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate was at 9.80/9.85 percent, higher from Thursday's close of 9.70/9.75 percent, as banks continued to borrow to meet reserve requirements for three-days and liquidity remained tight following last week's advance corporate tax outflows. Banks have been accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility in the last three sessions. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15818.68 0.03 DOLLEX-30 2462.98 -0.12 DOLLEX-100 1592.95 -0.11 DOLLEX-200 598.28 -0.08 BSE-100 8119.55 0.05 BSE-200 1894.85 0.07 BSE-500 5906.95 0.12 BSE MID-CAP 5205.33 0.46 BSE SMALL-CAP 5601.35 0.83 BSE AUTO 8268.21 0.07 BSE-CG 8231.01 1.54 BSE-CD 5394.51 0.08 BSE-FMCG 4100.3 0.38 BSE-HC 5889.86 0.19 BSE IPO 1309.87 0.33 BSE-IT 5650.19 -0.53 BSE METALS 9612.32 0.43 BSE OIL & GAS 8052.36 0.52 BSE POWER 1828.4 0.71 BSE REALTY 1433.01 0.49 BSE-PSU 6463.23 -0.01 BSE-TECK 3319.13 -0.6 BSE BANKEX 9590.97 -0.4 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1056.79 0.13 S&P CNX NIFTY 4732.9 -0.02 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)