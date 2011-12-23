STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.24 percent at 15,851.93 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.24 percent higher at 4,745.05, as investors chased bargains in an oversold market. Autos, banks and metal makers gained. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.39 percent, higher than its 8.33 percent close on Thursday, on bearish sentiment as bidding began for a 120-billion-rupee ($2.28 billion) federal debt sale amid tight cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee came off highs at 52.73/74 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 52.72/73, on choppy domestic equities and on worries that the euro zone debt crisis could linger. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.97 percent from 6.93 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate was at 7.76 percent from 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate was at 9.85/9.90 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 9.70/9.75 percent, as banks borrowed heavily to meet reserve requirements for three-days and liquidity remained tight following last week's advance corporate tax outflows. Banks have been accessing the central bank's marginal standing facility in the last three sessions. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15851.93 0.24 DOLLEX-30 2467.16 0.05 DOLLEX-100 1595.75 0.07 DOLLEX-200 599.4 0.11 BSE-100 8136.86 0.26 BSE-200 1899.12 0.3 BSE-500 5920.98 0.36 BSE MID-CAP 5223.44 0.81 BSE SMALL-CAP 5627.8 1.3 BSE AUTO 8294.99 0.39 BSE-CG 8304.89 2.45 BSE-CD 5386.53 -0.06 BSE-FMCG 4085.28 0.02 BSE-HC 5892.92 0.24 BSE IPO 1316.39 0.83 BSE-IT 5676.9 -0.06 BSE METALS 9671.42 1.04 BSE OIL & GAS 8057.25 0.58 BSE POWER 1830.48 0.82 BSE REALTY 1446.3 1.42 BSE-PSU 6471.61 0.12 BSE-TECK 3331.25 -0.23 BSE BANKEX 9613.26 -0.17 BSE TAS 1058.58 0.3 SHARIAH ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)