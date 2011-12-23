STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.23 percent at 15,849.04 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.27 percent higher at 4,746.6, as investors trimmed early gains as growth worries resurfaced, while mobile operators fell on rule changes that could hurt their earnings. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.38 percent, higher than its 8.33 percent close on Thursday, on bearish sentiment as traders awaited the results of the 120-billion-rupee ($2.28 billion) federal debt sale amid tight cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee pared all gains to be steady at Thursday's close of 52.72/73 to the dollar on choppy domestic equities and on worries that the euro zone debt crisis could linger. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.95 percent from 6.93 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate was steady at 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate was at 9.75/9.80 percent for three-day money, higher than the previous close of 9.70/9.75 percent, as banks borrowed heavily on tight cash conditions following advance tax outflows. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,779 rupees, up 81 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15849.04 0.23 DOLLEX-30 2468.69 0.11 DOLLEX-100 1596.86 0.13 DOLLEX-200 599.87 0.18 BSE-100 8137.14 0.26 BSE-200 1899.37 0.31 BSE-500 5923.11 0.39 BSE MID-CAP 5229.41 0.92 BSE SMALL-CAP 5644.2 1.6 BSE AUTO 8322.81 0.73 BSE-CG 8307.9 2.49 BSE-CD 5385.37 -0.09 BSE-FMCG 4093.82 0.22 BSE-HC 5897.29 0.31 BSE IPO 1318.81 1.02 BSE-IT 5673.24 -0.12 BSE METALS 9683.7 1.17 BSE OIL & GAS 8012.23 0.02 BSE POWER 1829.03 0.74 BSE REALTY 1440.1 0.99 BSE-PSU 6477.81 0.21 BSE-TECK 3330.57 -0.25 BSE BANKEX 9645.63 0.16 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1057.63 0.21 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)