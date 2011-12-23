STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.47 percent at 15,738.7 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.42 percent lower at 4,714, after gaining for two consecutive sessions, on mounting worries over economic growth, with stocks expected to stay under selling pressure next week as well. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.37 percent, higher than its 8.33 percent close on Thursday, as dealers booked profits after a brief rally in prices in the previous session, with tight liquidity also weighing, although bearishness is seen temporary on an expected easing of cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 52.9600/9675 to the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 52.7200/7300, weighed by weak domestic equities and dollar demand from oil importers. Volumes were thin on caution ahead of book closure on Dec. 31. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 6.95 percent from 6.93 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate settled steady at 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 9.50/9.55 percent, lower than the previous close of 9.70/9.75 percent, despite the tight cash supply situation as demand likely waned after most banks met reserve needs through the Reserve Bank of India's repo facility at lower rates. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,796 rupees, up 98 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES --------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15738.7 -0.47 DOLLEX-30 2447.82 -0.74 DOLLEX-100 1582.94 -0.74 DOLLEX-200 594.43 -0.72 BSE-100 8077.3 -0.47 BSE-200 1884.73 -0.46 BSE-500 5877.83 -0.38 BSE MID-CAP 5185.19 0.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 5614.9 1.07 BSE AUTO 8281.47 0.23 BSE-CG 8159.49 0.66 BSE-CD 5328.28 -1.15 BSE-FMCG 4088.18 0.09 BSE-HC 5858.37 -0.35 BSE IPO 1311.22 0.44 BSE-IT 5675.98 -0.07 BSE METALS 9531.62 -0.42 BSE OIL & GAS 7926.15 -1.05 BSE POWER 1813.06 -0.14 BSE REALTY 1427.68 0.12 BSE-PSU 6422.09 -0.65 BSE-TECK 3327.31 -0.35 BSE BANKEX 9529.86 -1.04 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1053.18 -0.21 S&P CNX NIFTY 4714 -0.42 ---------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)