STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.1 percent at 15,911.7 and the 50-share Nifty 1.01 percent higher at 4,761.8 led by banks, software exporters and energy major Reliance Industries as investors sought holiday-season bargains. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.35 percent, lower than 8.37 percent at Friday's close, in good volume, helped by the absence of any debt sale this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee firms to 52.86/87 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.9600/9675, aided by positive local shares and better appetite for riskier assets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.96 percent, compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.71 percent from 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.40/9.50 percent from Friday's close of 9.50/9.55 percent, as demand for funds slightly eased in the second week of the reporting fortnight. But liquidity relatively tight. On Saturday, it had closed at 9.70/9.80 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,761 rupees, down 35 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15911.7 1.1 DOLLEX-30 2471.56 0.97 DOLLEX-100 1595.84 0.81 DOLLEX-200 599.19 0.8 BSE-100 8154.33 0.95 BSE-200 1902.42 0.94 BSE-500 5931.78 0.92 BSE MID-CAP 5225.88 0.78 BSE SMALL-CAP 5670.55 0.99 BSE AUTO 8355.17 0.89 BSE-CG 8269.08 1.34 BSE-CD 5361.85 0.63 BSE-FMCG 4117.14 0.71 BSE-HC 5873.1 0.25 BSE IPO 1323.36 0.93 BSE-IT 5762.9 1.53 BSE METALS 9617.21 0.9 BSE OIL & GAS 7994.52 0.86 BSE POWER 1830.38 0.96 BSE REALTY 1445.46 1.25 BSE-PSU 6460.72 0.6 BSE-TECK 3384.05 1.71 BSE BANKEX 9597.16 0.71 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.6 1.08 S&P CNX NIFTY 4761.8 1.01 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)