STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.1 percent at
15,911.7 and the 50-share Nifty 1.01 percent higher at
4,761.8 led by banks, software exporters and energy major
Reliance Industries as investors sought holiday-season
bargains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
at 8.35 percent, lower than 8.37 percent at
Friday's close, in good volume, helped by the absence of any
debt sale this week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee firms to 52.86/87 to the dollar from Friday's
close of 52.9600/9675, aided by positive local shares and better
appetite for riskier assets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 6.96 percent,
compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year rate
at 7.71 percent from 7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 9.40/9.50 percent from Friday's close of
9.50/9.55 percent, as demand for funds slightly eased in the
second week of the reporting fortnight. But liquidity relatively
tight. On Saturday, it had closed at 9.70/9.80 percent in an
illiquid market.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was at 27,761 rupees, down 35 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15911.7 1.1
DOLLEX-30 2471.56 0.97
DOLLEX-100 1595.84 0.81
DOLLEX-200 599.19 0.8
BSE-100 8154.33 0.95
BSE-200 1902.42 0.94
BSE-500 5931.78 0.92
BSE MID-CAP 5225.88 0.78
BSE SMALL-CAP 5670.55 0.99
BSE AUTO 8355.17 0.89
BSE-CG 8269.08 1.34
BSE-CD 5361.85 0.63
BSE-FMCG 4117.14 0.71
BSE-HC 5873.1 0.25
BSE IPO 1323.36 0.93
BSE-IT 5762.9 1.53
BSE METALS 9617.21 0.9
BSE OIL & GAS 7994.52 0.86
BSE POWER 1830.38 0.96
BSE REALTY 1445.46 1.25
BSE-PSU 6460.72 0.6
BSE-TECK 3384.05 1.71
BSE BANKEX 9597.16 0.71
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.6 1.08
S&P CNX NIFTY 4761.8 1.01
-----------------------
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)