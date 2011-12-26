STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.18 percent at
15,924.18 and the 50-share Nifty 1.09 percent higher at
4,765.2 led by banks, software exporters and energy major
Reliance Industries as investors sought holiday-season
bargains.
Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
steady at 8.37 percent as absence of any
scheduled debt sale this week comforted sentiment amid tight
liquidity.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee firms to 52.77/78 to the dollar from Friday's
close of 52.9600/9675, on hopes an improvement in the recent
U.S. jobs and manufacturing data will bolster global risk
appetite and help capital flows into emerging markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.98
percent, compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year
rate at 7.74 percent from 7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 9.30/9.35 percent from Friday's close of
9.50/9.55 percent, as demand eased in the second half of the
two-week reporting period, with banks borrowing a lower amount
from the central bank's repo counter. On Saturday, it had closed
at 9.70/9.80 percent in an illiquid market.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was at 27,758 rupees, down 38 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15924.18 1.18
DOLLEX-30 2477.6 1.22
DOLLEX-100 1599.09 1.02
DOLLEX-200 600.37 1
BSE-100 8157.03 0.99
BSE-200 1902.91 0.96
BSE-500 5932.53 0.93
BSE MID-CAP 5220.01 0.67
BSE SMALL-CAP 5666.16 0.91
BSE AUTO 8331.06 0.6
BSE-CG 8267.65 1.33
BSE-CD 5373.81 0.85
BSE-FMCG 4118.09 0.73
BSE-HC 5852.36 -0.1
BSE IPO 1321.44 0.78
BSE-IT 5774.24 1.73
BSE METALS 9630.93 1.04
BSE OIL & GAS 8009.25 1.05
BSE POWER 1828.42 0.85
BSE REALTY 1442.11 1.01
BSE-PSU 6456.81 0.54
BSE-TECK 3392.27 1.95
BSE BANKEX 9599.22 0.73
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.32 1.06
-----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)