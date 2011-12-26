STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.18 percent at 15,924.18 and the 50-share Nifty 1.09 percent higher at 4,765.2 led by banks, software exporters and energy major Reliance Industries as investors sought holiday-season bargains. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at 8.37 percent as absence of any scheduled debt sale this week comforted sentiment amid tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee firms to 52.77/78 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.9600/9675, on hopes an improvement in the recent U.S. jobs and manufacturing data will bolster global risk appetite and help capital flows into emerging markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.98 percent, compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.74 percent from 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.30/9.35 percent from Friday's close of 9.50/9.55 percent, as demand eased in the second half of the two-week reporting period, with banks borrowing a lower amount from the central bank's repo counter. On Saturday, it had closed at 9.70/9.80 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,758 rupees, down 38 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15924.18 1.18 DOLLEX-30 2477.6 1.22 DOLLEX-100 1599.09 1.02 DOLLEX-200 600.37 1 BSE-100 8157.03 0.99 BSE-200 1902.91 0.96 BSE-500 5932.53 0.93 BSE MID-CAP 5220.01 0.67 BSE SMALL-CAP 5666.16 0.91 BSE AUTO 8331.06 0.6 BSE-CG 8267.65 1.33 BSE-CD 5373.81 0.85 BSE-FMCG 4118.09 0.73 BSE-HC 5852.36 -0.1 BSE IPO 1321.44 0.78 BSE-IT 5774.24 1.73 BSE METALS 9630.93 1.04 BSE OIL & GAS 8009.25 1.05 BSE POWER 1828.42 0.85 BSE REALTY 1442.11 1.01 BSE-PSU 6456.81 0.54 BSE-TECK 3392.27 1.95 BSE BANKEX 9599.22 0.73 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.32 1.06 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)