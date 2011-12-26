STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.5 percent at
15,974.01 and the 50-share Nifty 1.4 percent higher at
4,779.8 led by banks, software exporters and energy major
Reliance Industries as investors sought holiday-season
bargains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
steady at 8.37 percent as absence of any
scheduled debt sale this week comforted sentiment amid tight
liquidity.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee firms to 52.74/76 to the dollar from Friday's
close of 52.9600/9675, on hopes an improvement in the recent
U.S. jobs and manufacturing data will bolster global risk
appetite and help capital flows into emerging markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.97
percent, compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year
rate steady at 7.73 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.25/8.30 percent from Friday's close of
9.50/9.55 percent, as demand eased in the second half of the
two-week reporting period, with banks borrowing a lower amount
from the central bank's repo counter. On Saturday, it had closed
at 9.70/9.80 percent in an illiquid market.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was at 27,758 rupees, down 38 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15974.01 1.5
DOLLEX-30 2484.43 1.5
DOLLEX-100 1602.99 1.27
DOLLEX-200 601.76 1.23
BSE-100 8173.81 1.19
BSE-200 1906.61 1.16
BSE-500 5943.27 1.11
BSE MID-CAP 5224.5 0.76
BSE SMALL-CAP 5665.03 0.89
BSE AUTO 8363.81 0.99
BSE-CG 8274.57 1.41
BSE-CD 5391.86 1.19
BSE-FMCG 4116.15 0.68
BSE-HC 5857.54 -0.01
BSE IPO 1322.82 0.88
BSE-IT 5802 2.22
BSE METALS 9662.4 1.37
BSE OIL & GAS 8031.31 1.33
BSE POWER 1828.18 0.83
BSE REALTY 1448.58 1.46
BSE-PSU 6458.24 0.56
BSE-TECK 3409.28 2.46
BSE BANKEX 9603.99 0.78
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1066.46 1.26
-----------------------
