STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.5 percent at 15,974.01 and the 50-share Nifty 1.4 percent higher at 4,779.8 led by banks, software exporters and energy major Reliance Industries as investors sought holiday-season bargains. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond steady at 8.37 percent as absence of any scheduled debt sale this week comforted sentiment amid tight liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The rupee firms to 52.74/76 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.9600/9675, on hopes an improvement in the recent U.S. jobs and manufacturing data will bolster global risk appetite and help capital flows into emerging markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.97 percent, compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year rate steady at 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.25/8.30 percent from Friday's close of 9.50/9.55 percent, as demand eased in the second half of the two-week reporting period, with banks borrowing a lower amount from the central bank's repo counter. On Saturday, it had closed at 9.70/9.80 percent in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,758 rupees, down 38 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15974.01 1.5 DOLLEX-30 2484.43 1.5 DOLLEX-100 1602.99 1.27 DOLLEX-200 601.76 1.23 BSE-100 8173.81 1.19 BSE-200 1906.61 1.16 BSE-500 5943.27 1.11 BSE MID-CAP 5224.5 0.76 BSE SMALL-CAP 5665.03 0.89 BSE AUTO 8363.81 0.99 BSE-CG 8274.57 1.41 BSE-CD 5391.86 1.19 BSE-FMCG 4116.15 0.68 BSE-HC 5857.54 -0.01 BSE IPO 1322.82 0.88 BSE-IT 5802 2.22 BSE METALS 9662.4 1.37 BSE OIL & GAS 8031.31 1.33 BSE POWER 1828.18 0.83 BSE REALTY 1448.58 1.46 BSE-PSU 6458.24 0.56 BSE-TECK 3409.28 2.46 BSE BANKEX 9603.99 0.78 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1066.46 1.26 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)