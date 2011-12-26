STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 1.47 percent at 15,970.75 and the 50-share Nifty closed 1.38 percent higher at 4,779 in thin trade on bargain-hunting and gains in stocks such as software exporter Infosys and energy major Reliance Industries. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.47 percent, sharply higher from Friday's close of 8.37 percent, on speculation that weak tax collections may force the government borrow more in the current fiscal year that ends in March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee up at 52.75/76 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.9600/9675, on hopes an improvement in the recent U.S. jobs and manufacturing data will bolster global risk appetite and help capital flows into emerging markets. Positive domestic equities support. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 6.99 percent, compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.74 percent from 7.73 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.55/9.60 percent from Friday's close of 9.50/9.55 percent, as demand was subdued in the second half of the two-week reporting period, with a decline in bank borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter. On Saturday, the rate was 9.70/9.80 percent in the close of an illiquid trade. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,759 rupees, down 37 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15970.75 1.47 DOLLEX-30 2483.56 1.46 DOLLEX-100 1602.35 1.23 DOLLEX-200 601.52 1.19 BSE-100 8177.51 1.24 BSE-200 1907.48 1.21 BSE-500 5946.14 1.16 BSE MID-CAP 5228.23 0.83 BSE SMALL-CAP 5669.98 0.98 BSE AUTO 8356.77 0.91 BSE-CG 8269.1 1.34 BSE-CD 5396.01 1.27 BSE-FMCG 4119.14 0.76 BSE-HC 5856.12 -0.04 BSE IPO 1323.15 0.91 BSE-IT 5811.75 2.39 BSE METALS 9663.77 1.39 BSE OIL & GAS 8026.14 1.26 BSE POWER 1831.15 1 BSE REALTY 1450.45 1.59 BSE-PSU 6460.86 0.6 BSE-TECK 3414.22 2.61 BSE BANKEX 9610.03 0.84 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1066.83 1.3 S&P CNX NIFTY 4779 1.38 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)