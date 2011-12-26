STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 1.47 percent at 15,970.75 and the 50-share Nifty closed 1.38 percent higher at 4,779 in thin trade on bargain-hunting and gains in stocks such as software exporter Infosys and energy major Reliance Industries. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.49 percent, sharply higher from Friday's close of 8.37 percent, after domestic news agency NewsWire18 reported the government is reviewing its borrowing requirements after a fall in Oct.-Dec. Advance tax receipts. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended up at 52.725/735 to the dollar from Friday's close of 52.9600/9675, amid improved risk sentiment after recent U.S. jobs and manufacturing data and positive domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.01 percent, compared with previous 6.95 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.77 percent from 7.73 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.40/8.50 percent from Friday's close of 9.50/9.55 percent, as demand was subdued in the second half of the two-week reporting period. Bank borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter also declined. On Saturday, the rate was 9.70/9.80 percent at the close of an illiquid trade. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,778 rupees, down 18 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15970.75 1.47 DOLLEX-30 2483.56 1.46 DOLLEX-100 1602.35 1.23 DOLLEX-200 601.52 1.19 BSE-100 8177.51 1.24 BSE-200 1907.48 1.21 BSE-500 5946.14 1.16 BSE MID-CAP 5228.23 0.83 BSE SMALL-CAP 5669.98 0.98 BSE AUTO 8356.77 0.91 BSE-CG 8269.1 1.34 BSE-CD 5396.01 1.27 BSE-FMCG 4119.14 0.76 BSE-HC 5856.12 -0.04 BSE IPO 1323.15 0.91 BSE-IT 5811.75 2.39 BSE METALS 9663.77 1.39 BSE OIL & GAS 8026.14 1.26 BSE POWER 1831.15 1 BSE REALTY 1450.45 1.59 BSE-PSU 6460.86 0.6 BSE-TECK 3414.22 2.61 BSE BANKEX 9610.03 0.84 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1066.83 1.3 S&P CNX NIFTY 4779 1.38 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)