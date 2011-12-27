STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.16 percent
at 15,945.51 and the 50-share Nifty 0.18 percent lower
at 4,770.2 in choppy trade and weak volumes.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
up 6 basis points at 8.55 percent, after the
government announced late on Monday an unscheduled debt sale of
$2.84 billion for Friday.
RUPEE
The rupee weakens to 52.80/81 to the dollar from 52.725/735
at Monday's close, as domestic equities choppy and likely demand
from oil importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.06
percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the
one-year rate at 7.80 percent from 7.77 percent
previously.
CALL MONEY
Call money rate at 9.30/9.40 percent from Monday's close of
8.40/8.50 percent, as demand strong with liquidity still tight.
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)