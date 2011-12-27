STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.16 percent at 15,945.51 and the 50-share Nifty 0.18 percent lower at 4,770.2 in choppy trade and weak volumes. Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond up 6 basis points at 8.55 percent, after the government announced late on Monday an unscheduled debt sale of $2.84 billion for Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakens to 52.80/81 to the dollar from 52.725/735 at Monday's close, as domestic equities choppy and likely demand from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.06 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.80 percent from 7.77 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.30/9.40 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent, as demand strong with liquidity still tight. ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)