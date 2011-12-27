STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.2 percent at 16,002.88 and the 50-share Nifty 0.19 percent higher at 4,788.3 in choppy trade as investors turned wary about building positions before the quarter ends. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond up 3 basis points at 8.52 percent, after the government announced late on Monday an unscheduled debt sale of $2.84 billion for Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakens to 52.90/91 to the dollar from 52.725/735 at Monday's close, on bunched outflows after an extended weekend holiday in the United States. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.05 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.78 percent from 7.77 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.00/9.10 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent, as demand strong with liquidity still tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,609 rupees, down 170 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16002.88 0.2 DOLLEX-30 2483.26 -0.01 DOLLEX-100 1602.33 -0 DOLLEX-200 601.53 0 BSE-100 8195.98 0.23 BSE-200 1911.84 0.23 BSE-500 5959.65 0.23 BSE MID-CAP 5241.33 0.25 BSE SMALL-CAP 5689.35 0.34 BSE AUTO 8374.26 0.21 BSE-CG 8350.82 0.99 BSE-CD 5422.62 0.49 BSE-FMCG 4124.52 0.13 BSE-HC 5867.96 0.2 BSE IPO 1322.54 -0.05 BSE-IT 5831.64 0.34 BSE METALS 9691.69 0.29 BSE OIL & GAS 8059.7 0.42 BSE POWER 1836.52 0.29 BSE REALTY 1451.08 0.04 BSE-PSU 6452.36 -0.13 BSE-TECK 3424.08 0.29 BSE BANKEX 9570.63 -0.41 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1069.31 0.23 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)