STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.27 percent at 15,927.32 and the 50-share Nifty 0.34 percent lower at 4,762.7 as investors turned wary about building positions before the quarter ends, while lenders HDFC Bank and State Bank of India fell on concerns about earnings outlook. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond up 3 basis points at 8.52 percent, after the government announced a $2.84 billion unscheduled debt sale, and traders fretted there could be additional supplies in the fiscal ending March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakens to 52.9425/9450 to the dollar from 52.725/735 at Monday's close, on bunched-up dollar outflows as the U.S. market reopens after an extended weekend holiday, while choppy shares offered little clear direction on the outlook. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.03 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.78 percent from 7.77 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 9.00/9.10 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent, as demand strong with liquidity still tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,772 rupees, down 24 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15927.32 -0.27 DOLLEX-30 2469.92 -0.55 DOLLEX-100 1592.57 -0.61 DOLLEX-200 597.77 -0.62 BSE-100 8149.16 -0.35 BSE-200 1900.6 -0.36 BSE-500 5925.05 -0.35 BSE MID-CAP 5207.67 -0.39 BSE SMALL-CAP 5664.22 -0.1 BSE AUTO 8333.87 -0.27 BSE-CG 8329.07 0.73 BSE-CD 5387.15 -0.16 BSE-FMCG 4120.51 0.03 BSE-HC 5845.68 -0.18 BSE IPO 1312.47 -0.81 BSE-IT 5794.28 -0.3 BSE METALS 9604.71 -0.61 BSE OIL & GAS 7986.61 -0.49 BSE POWER 1823.18 -0.44 BSE REALTY 1428.65 -1.5 BSE-PSU 6405.06 -0.86 BSE-TECK 3402.75 -0.34 BSE BANKEX 9520.79 -0.93 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.72 -0.2 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)