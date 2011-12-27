STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.27 percent
at 15,927.32 and the 50-share Nifty 0.34 percent lower
at 4,762.7 as investors turned wary about building positions
before the quarter ends, while lenders HDFC Bank and
State Bank of India fell on concerns about earnings
outlook.
(Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on
sectoral indices)
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
up 3 basis points at 8.52 percent, after the
government announced a $2.84 billion unscheduled debt sale, and
traders fretted there could be additional supplies in the fiscal
ending March.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weakens to 52.9425/9450 to the dollar from
52.725/735 at Monday's close, on bunched-up dollar outflows as
the U.S. market reopens after an extended weekend holiday, while
choppy shares offered little clear direction on the outlook.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.03
percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the
one-year rate at 7.78 percent from 7.77 percent
previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 9.00/9.10 percent from Monday's close of
8.40/8.50 percent, as demand strong with liquidity still tight.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India was at 27,772 rupees, down 24 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15927.32 -0.27
DOLLEX-30 2469.92 -0.55
DOLLEX-100 1592.57 -0.61
DOLLEX-200 597.77 -0.62
BSE-100 8149.16 -0.35
BSE-200 1900.6 -0.36
BSE-500 5925.05 -0.35
BSE MID-CAP 5207.67 -0.39
BSE SMALL-CAP 5664.22 -0.1
BSE AUTO 8333.87 -0.27
BSE-CG 8329.07 0.73
BSE-CD 5387.15 -0.16
BSE-FMCG 4120.51 0.03
BSE-HC 5845.68 -0.18
BSE IPO 1312.47 -0.81
BSE-IT 5794.28 -0.3
BSE METALS 9604.71 -0.61
BSE OIL & GAS 7986.61 -0.49
BSE POWER 1823.18 -0.44
BSE REALTY 1428.65 -1.5
BSE-PSU 6405.06 -0.86
BSE-TECK 3402.75 -0.34
BSE BANKEX 9520.79 -0.93
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.72 -0.2
-----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)