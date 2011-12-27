STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.7 percent at 15,859.09 and the 50-share Nifty 0.77 percent lower at 4,742.05, as investors turned wary about building positions before the quarter end, while lenders HDFC Bank and State Bank of India fell on concerns about earnings outlook. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.51 percent, higher from 8.49 percent at close on Monday but lower from a high of 8.59 touched in early trades as market hopes the central bank will announce a debt buyback to offset impact of the government's unscheduled $2.84 billion debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakens to 52.9425/9450 to the dollar from 52.725/735 at Monday's close, on bunched-up dollar outflows as the U.S. market reopens after an extended weekend holiday and soft domestic shares denting sentiment. Dollar-demand from local oil refiners for month-end payments addded to selling pressure on the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap was at 7.04 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.78 percent from 7.77 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate off highs at 9.00/9.10 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent, though early rush for funds eased, liquidity was still tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at 27,663 rupees, down 116 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15859.09 -0.7 DOLLEX-30 2460.12 -0.94 DOLLEX-100 1586.54 -0.99 DOLLEX-200 595.51 -1 BSE-100 8115.99 -0.75 BSE-200 1892.89 -0.76 BSE-500 5901.88 -0.74 BSE MID-CAP 5186.27 -0.8 BSE SMALL-CAP 5649.72 -0.36 BSE AUTO 8299.4 -0.69 BSE-CG 8230.51 -0.47 BSE-CD 5393.94 -0.04 BSE-FMCG 4116.59 -0.06 BSE-HC 5831.11 -0.43 BSE IPO 1306.78 -1.24 BSE-IT 5778.1 -0.58 BSE METALS 9524.34 -1.44 BSE OIL & GAS 7957.3 -0.86 BSE POWER 1807.83 -1.27 BSE REALTY 1424.3 -1.8 BSE-PSU 6369.2 -1.42 BSE-TECK 3393.35 -0.61 BSE BANKEX 9482.67 -1.33 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1061.87 -0.46 S&P CNX NIFTY 4742.05 -0.77 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)