STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.61
percent at 15,873.95, while the 50-share Nifty closed
0.6 percent lower at 4,750.5, with many investors staying on the
sidelines in the absence of policy initiatives by the government
to reverse slowing growth.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
closed at 8.48 percent, down from 8.49 percent on
Monday after touching a high of 8.59 in early trading. Growing
expectations of a bond buyback by the central bank soothed
worries about an unscheduled $2.84 billion debt auction on
Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weakened to 53.0150/0250 to the dollar from
52.725/735 at Monday's close, burdened by a lack of dollar
inflows after the U.S. Christmas holiday and as oil companies
and other importers stepped up demand for dollars to meet
month-end commitments.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.02
percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent. The
one-year rate was steady at 7.77 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The call money rate came off its highs to end at 8.50/8.60
percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50. An early rush for
funds eased, but liquidity was still tight.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India eased 107 rupees to 27,672 rupees per 10
grams.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15873.95 -0.61
DOLLEX-30 2461.05 -0.91
DOLLEX-100 1587.41 -0.93
DOLLEX-200 595.79 -0.95
BSE-100 8125.81 -0.63
BSE-200 1895.03 -0.65
BSE-500 5908.85 -0.63
BSE MID-CAP 5192.36 -0.69
BSE SMALL-CAP 5650.02 -0.35
BSE AUTO 8299.87 -0.68
BSE-CG 8247.42 -0.26
BSE-CD 5404 0.15
BSE-FMCG 4115.2 -0.1
BSE-HC 5837.26 -0.32
BSE IPO 1308.72 -1.09
BSE-IT 5782.48 -0.5
BSE METALS 9530.35 -1.38
BSE OIL & GAS 7977.63 -0.6
BSE POWER 1811.46 -1.08
BSE REALTY 1425.45 -1.72
BSE-PSU 6384.71 -1.18
BSE-TECK 3398.39 -0.46
BSE BANKEX 9492.2 -1.23
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1063.23 -0.34
-----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)