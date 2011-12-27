STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.61 percent at 15,873.95, while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.6 percent lower at 4,750.5, with many investors staying on the sidelines in the absence of policy initiatives by the government to reverse slowing growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed at 8.48 percent, down from 8.49 percent on Monday after touching a high of 8.59 in early trading. Growing expectations of a bond buyback by the central bank soothed worries about an unscheduled $2.84 billion debt auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 53.0150/0250 to the dollar from 52.725/735 at Monday's close, burdened by a lack of dollar inflows after the U.S. Christmas holiday and as oil companies and other importers stepped up demand for dollars to meet month-end commitments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.02 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.01 percent. The one-year rate was steady at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate came off its highs to end at 8.50/8.60 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50. An early rush for funds eased, but liquidity was still tight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India eased 107 rupees to 27,672 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15873.95 -0.61 DOLLEX-30 2461.05 -0.91 DOLLEX-100 1587.41 -0.93 DOLLEX-200 595.79 -0.95 BSE-100 8125.81 -0.63 BSE-200 1895.03 -0.65 BSE-500 5908.85 -0.63 BSE MID-CAP 5192.36 -0.69 BSE SMALL-CAP 5650.02 -0.35 BSE AUTO 8299.87 -0.68 BSE-CG 8247.42 -0.26 BSE-CD 5404 0.15 BSE-FMCG 4115.2 -0.1 BSE-HC 5837.26 -0.32 BSE IPO 1308.72 -1.09 BSE-IT 5782.48 -0.5 BSE METALS 9530.35 -1.38 BSE OIL & GAS 7977.63 -0.6 BSE POWER 1811.46 -1.08 BSE REALTY 1425.45 -1.72 BSE-PSU 6384.71 -1.18 BSE-TECK 3398.39 -0.46 BSE BANKEX 9492.2 -1.23 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1063.23 -0.34 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Ted Kerr)