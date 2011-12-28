STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent at 15,817.78, and the 50-share Nifty 0.44 percent lower at 4,729.4, taking cues from weak Asian markets and with many investors staying away ahead of year-end. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 3 basis points at 8.45 percent, as sentiment was upbeat after the central bank announced a $2.26 billion debt buyback for Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 53.14/15 to the dollar from 53.0150/0250 at Tuesday's close, weighed by dollar demand from oil companies and weak shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.99 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 7.02 percent. The one-year rate was at 7.74 percent from 7.77 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 9.00/9.05 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as banks rush to meet mandated reserve needs. Banks did not access the central bank's marginal standing facility on Tuesday, an indication of slight improvement in liquidity conditions. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15817.78 -0.35 DOLLEX-30 2442.72 -0.74 DOLLEX-100 1573.93 -0.85 DOLLEX-200 590.73 -0.85 BSE-100 8088.76 -0.46 BSE-200 1886.38 -0.46 BSE-500 5882.74 -0.44 BSE MID-CAP 5170.47 -0.42 BSE SMALL-CAP 5639.4 -0.19 BSE AUTO 8289.28 -0.13 BSE-CG 8154.77 -1.12 BSE-CD 5357.56 -0.86 BSE-FMCG 4102.51 -0.31 BSE-HC 5809.71 -0.47 BSE IPO 1304.67 -0.31 BSE-IT 5792.91 0.18 BSE METALS 9441.03 -0.94 BSE OIL & GAS 7924.99 -0.66 BSE POWER 1812.34 0.05 BSE REALTY 1412.47 -0.91 BSE-PSU 6340.54 -0.69 BSE-TECK 3401.1 0.08 BSE BANKEX 9392.02 -1.06 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1059.96 -0.31 S&P CNX NIFTY 4729.4 -0.44 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)