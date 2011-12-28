STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.64 percent at 15,771.87, and the 50-share Nifty 0.76 percent lower at 4,714.6, with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India among the losers on mounting concerns about asset quality. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 4 basis points at 8.44 percent, as sentiment was upbeat after the Reserve Bank of India announced a $2.26 billion debt buyback for Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 53.215/225 to the dollar from 53.015/025 at Tuesday's close, weighed by dollar demand from oil companies and weak shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.00 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 7.02 percent. The one-year rate was at 7.75 percent from 7.77 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.80/8.85 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as banks rush to meet mandated reserve needs. Banks did not access the central bank's marginal standing facility on Tuesday, an indication of slight improvement in liquidity conditions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India eased 22 rupees to 27,629 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15771.87 -0.64 DOLLEX-30 2433.01 -1.14 DOLLEX-100 1567.97 -1.22 DOLLEX-200 588.41 -1.24 BSE-100 8067.25 -0.72 BSE-200 1881.1 -0.74 BSE-500 5866.26 -0.72 BSE MID-CAP 5153.82 -0.74 BSE SMALL-CAP 5623.25 -0.47 BSE AUTO 8262.49 -0.45 BSE-CG 8179.89 -0.82 BSE-CD 5357.57 -0.86 BSE-FMCG 4090.57 -0.6 BSE-HC 5812.59 -0.42 BSE IPO 1298.6 -0.77 BSE-IT 5782.81 0.01 BSE METALS 9396.78 -1.4 BSE OIL & GAS 7901.84 -0.95 BSE POWER 1815.06 0.2 BSE REALTY 1402.59 -1.6 BSE-PSU 6330.6 -0.85 BSE-TECK 3398.46 0 BSE BANKEX 9331.31 -1.69 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1058.5 -0.44 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)