STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.04 percent at 15,709, and the 50-share Nifty 1.06 percent lower at 4,700.05, on mounting concerns about banks' asset quality. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond down 3 basis points at 8.45 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India's 120 billion rupee ($2.25 billion) buyback announcement, offset worries of excess supply from an unscheduled debt sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weakened to 53.34/53.35 to the dollar from 53.015/025 at Tuesday's close, owing to strong dollar demand from oil companies to meet month-end payments and on account of defence related payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.00 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 7.02 percent. The one-year rate was steady at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.90/9.00 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, after banks queued up at the central bank's daily repo window to meet their borrowing needs. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India gained 11 rupees to 27,662 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15709 -1.04 DOLLEX-30 2417.5 -1.77 DOLLEX-100 1558.21 -1.84 DOLLEX-200 584.62 -1.87 BSE-100 8035.83 -1.11 BSE-200 1873.37 -1.14 BSE-500 5842.28 -1.13 BSE MID-CAP 5125.55 -1.29 BSE SMALL-CAP 5590.29 -1.06 BSE AUTO 8191.18 -1.31 BSE-CG 8183.33 -0.78 BSE-CD 5365.42 -0.71 BSE-FMCG 4077.43 -0.92 BSE-HC 5827.4 -0.17 BSE IPO 1297.46 -0.86 BSE-IT 5802.21 0.34 BSE METALS 9278.06 -2.65 BSE OIL & GAS 7866.17 -1.4 BSE POWER 1814.85 0.19 BSE REALTY 1400.52 -1.75 BSE-PSU 6332.05 -0.82 BSE-TECK 3403.69 0.16 BSE BANKEX 9261.52 -2.43 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1055.72 -0.71 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)