STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.92 percent at 15,727.85 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.94 percent lower at 4,705.8, in low volumes ahead of derivatives expiry, dragged down mostly by banks on concerns of worsening asset quality and slowing credit growth. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended steady at 8.48 percent, as comfort from the central bank's debt buyback announcement faded and supply worries resurfaced. In early trades, the yield dipped to 8.43 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 53.07/08 to the dollar from 53.015/025 at Tuesday's close, after recovering most of its losses on suspected central bank intervention, but global risk aversion meant the Indian currency would remain under pressure in the near term, dealers said. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at 7.02 percent. The one-year rate closed 1 basis point higher at 7.78 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate eased from the day's high and closed steady at 8.50/8.60 percent as demand eased in later trades. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 18 rupees to 27,633 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15727.85 -0.92 DOLLEX-30 2418.98 -1.71 DOLLEX-100 1559.95 -1.73 DOLLEX-200 585.28 -1.76 BSE-100 8049.34 -0.94 BSE-200 1876.55 -0.98 BSE-500 5851.48 -0.97 BSE MID-CAP 5137.18 -1.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 5586.55 -1.12 BSE AUTO 8209.06 -1.09 BSE-CG 8273.55 0.32 BSE-CD 5354.78 -0.91 BSE-FMCG 4075.17 -0.97 BSE-HC 5833.07 -0.07 BSE IPO 1297.54 -0.85 BSE-IT 5778.41 -0.07 BSE METALS 9334.61 -2.05 BSE OIL & GAS 7847.96 -1.63 BSE POWER 1825.52 0.78 BSE REALTY 1414.44 -0.77 BSE-PSU 6336.95 -0.75 BSE-TECK 3395.32 -0.09 BSE BANKEX 9303.93 -1.98 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1055.99 -0.68 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)