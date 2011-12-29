STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.61 percent at 15,632.41 and the 50-share Nifty 0.65 percent lower at 4675.3, in line with subdued global markets, and as investors braced for volatile trading on the last day for settlement of monthly derivative contracts. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.46 percent, from 8.48 percent on Wednesday, as market participants seek higher prices from the central bank at the $2.26 billion debt buy back. Supply worries linger and limit fall in yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.40/41 to the dollar from 53.07/08 at Wednesday's close, as global risk aversion sends euro to a 1-year low. Month-end oil importer eyed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.98 percent from 7.02 percent at Wednesday close. The one-year rate at 7.77 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.90/9.00 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent as banks rush to cover reserves before end of the two-weeks reporting period on Friday. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15632.41 -0.61 DOLLEX-30 2403.52 -0.64 DOLLEX-100 1549.4 -0.68 DOLLEX-200 581.41 -0.66 BSE-100 7997.92 -0.64 BSE-200 1864.83 -0.62 BSE-500 5815.93 -0.61 BSE MID-CAP 5111.4 -0.5 BSE SMALL-CAP 5564.89 -0.39 BSE AUTO 8137.08 -0.88 BSE-CG 8209.94 -0.77 BSE-CD 5302.34 -0.98 BSE-FMCG 4059.18 -0.39 BSE-HC 5830.46 -0.04 BSE IPO 1295.48 -0.16 BSE-IT 5765.4 -0.23 BSE METALS 9237.31 -1.04 BSE OIL & GAS 7810.25 -0.48 BSE POWER 1806.69 -1.03 BSE REALTY 1405.74 -0.62 BSE-PSU 6314.14 -0.36 BSE-TECK 3384.14 -0.33 BSE BANKEX 9228.59 -0.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1051.31 -0.44 S&P CNX NIFTY 4675.3 -0.65 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)