STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.29 percent at 15,681.99 and the 50-share Nifty 0.37 percent lower at 4,688.35, in line with subdued global markets, and as investors braced for volatile trading on the last day for settlement of monthly derivative contracts. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.45 percent, from Wednesday's close of 8.48 percent, as market participants seek higher prices from the central bank at the $2.26 billion debt buy back. Supply worries linger and limit fall in yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.32/33 to the dollar from 53.07/08 at Wednesday's close, as global risk aversion sends the euro to a one-year low versus the dollar. Weak domestic equities weigh and month-end oil importer eyed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.97 percent from 7.02 percent at Wednesday's close. The one-year rate at 7.75 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.90/8.95 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent as banks rush to cover reserves before end of the two-week reporting period on Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 196 rupees to 27,087 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15681.99 -0.29 DOLLEX-30 2414.86 -0.17 DOLLEX-100 1557.11 -0.18 DOLLEX-200 584.46 -0.14 BSE-100 8025.67 -0.29 BSE-200 1871.82 -0.25 BSE-500 5836.9 -0.25 BSE MID-CAP 5133.58 -0.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 5569.36 -0.31 BSE AUTO 8194.44 -0.18 BSE-CG 8244.91 -0.35 BSE-CD 5333.03 -0.41 BSE-FMCG 4068.14 -0.17 BSE-HC 5836.82 0.06 BSE IPO 1301.65 0.32 BSE-IT 5749.6 -0.5 BSE METALS 9329.59 -0.05 BSE OIL & GAS 7788.41 -0.76 BSE POWER 1817.07 -0.46 BSE REALTY 1414.11 -0.02 BSE-PSU 6347.25 0.16 BSE-TECK 3378.74 -0.49 BSE BANKEX 9306.33 0.03 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1052.86 -0.3 S&P CNX NIFTY 4688.35 -0.37 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)