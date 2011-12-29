STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.6 percent at 15,632.9 and the 50-share Nifty 0.69 percent lower at 4,673.4, in line with subdued global markets, and as investors braced for volatile trading on the last day for settlement of monthly derivative contracts. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.53 percent from 8.48 percent on Wednesday, as traders made room for a $2.8 billion debt sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.3200/3250 to the dollar from 53.07/08 at Wednesday's close, as global risk aversion sends euro to a 1-year low. Month-end oil imports eyed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 6.98 percent from 7.02 percent at Wednesday close. The one-year rate at 7.75 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate at 8.80/8.90 percent, higher from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent as banks rush to cover reserves before end of the two-weeks reporting period on Friday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 221 rupees to 27,062 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15632.9 -0.6 DOLLEX-30 2406.81 -0.5 DOLLEX-100 1551.37 -0.55 DOLLEX-200 582.39 -0.49 BSE-100 7998.23 -0.63 BSE-200 1865.65 -0.58 BSE-500 5819.67 -0.54 BSE MID-CAP 5133.55 -0.07 BSE SMALL-CAP 5558.88 -0.5 BSE AUTO 8200 -0.11 BSE-CG 8187.43 -1.04 BSE-CD 5306.61 -0.9 BSE-FMCG 4046.64 -0.7 BSE-HC 5822.94 -0.17 BSE IPO 1301.57 0.31 BSE-IT 5747.78 -0.53 BSE METALS 9362.36 0.3 BSE OIL & GAS 7735.44 -1.43 BSE POWER 1808.78 -0.92 BSE REALTY 1400.93 -0.96 BSE-PSU 6313.15 -0.38 BSE-TECK 3377.73 -0.52 BSE BANKEX 9265.68 -0.41 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1048.17 -0.74 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)