STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 1.17 percent at 15,543.93 and the 50-share Nifty 1.27 percent ended lower at 4,646.25, to their lowest close in more than a week as a weakening rupee added to the worries about fading outlook for corporate earnings. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.54 percent from 8.48 percent on Wednesday, after a news report the government will announce a revised borrowing calendar for the current fiscal year ending in March, spooking fears of extra debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended steady at Wednesday's close of 53.07/08, off the day's lows of 53.51 on suspected central bank intervention and dollar-selling by nationalised banks for the second day in a row. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.00 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.02 percent. The one-year rate closed at 7.75 percent from 7.78 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call money rate ended steady at 8.50/8.60 percent, as borrowing by banks eased toward the end of the two-week reporting cycle and the fiscal quarter. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell 661 rupees to 27,620 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 15543.93 -1.17 DOLLEX-30 2389.8 -1.21 DOLLEX-100 1543.14 -1.08 DOLLEX-200 579.31 -1.02 BSE-100 7965.58 -1.04 BSE-200 1858.09 -0.98 BSE-500 5797.68 -0.92 BSE MID-CAP 5118.99 -0.35 BSE SMALL-CAP 5544.99 -0.74 BSE AUTO 8170.36 -0.47 BSE-CG 8075.91 -2.39 BSE-CD 5284.47 -1.31 BSE-FMCG 4047.11 -0.69 BSE-HC 5844.32 0.19 BSE IPO 1300.35 0.22 BSE-IT 5730.63 -0.83 BSE METALS 9356.54 0.23 BSE OIL & GAS 7641.96 -2.62 BSE POWER 1799.33 -1.43 BSE REALTY 1391.01 -1.66 BSE-PSU 6302.89 -0.54 BSE-TECK 3365.8 -0.87 BSE BANKEX 9220.92 -0.89 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1045.87 -0.96 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)