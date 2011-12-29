STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 1.17
percent at 15,543.93 and the 50-share Nifty 1.27 percent
ended lower at 4,646.25, to their lowest close in more than a
week as a weakening rupee added to the worries about fading
outlook for corporate earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the benchmark 10-year, 8.79 percent 2021 bond
ended at 8.54 percent from 8.48 percent on
Wednesday, after a news report the government will announce a
revised borrowing calendar for the current fiscal year ending in
March, spooking fears of extra debt sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended steady at Wednesday's close of 53.07/08, off
the day's lows of 53.51 on suspected central bank intervention
and dollar-selling by nationalised banks for the second day in a
row.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.00
percent from Wednesday's close of 7.02 percent. The one-year
rate closed at 7.75 percent from 7.78 percent
previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The call money rate ended steady at 8.50/8.60 percent, as
borrowing by banks eased toward the end of the two-week
reporting cycle and the fiscal quarter.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India fell 661 rupees to 27,620 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 15543.93 -1.17
DOLLEX-30 2389.8 -1.21
DOLLEX-100 1543.14 -1.08
DOLLEX-200 579.31 -1.02
BSE-100 7965.58 -1.04
BSE-200 1858.09 -0.98
BSE-500 5797.68 -0.92
BSE MID-CAP 5118.99 -0.35
BSE SMALL-CAP 5544.99 -0.74
BSE AUTO 8170.36 -0.47
BSE-CG 8075.91 -2.39
BSE-CD 5284.47 -1.31
BSE-FMCG 4047.11 -0.69
BSE-HC 5844.32 0.19
BSE IPO 1300.35 0.22
BSE-IT 5730.63 -0.83
BSE METALS 9356.54 0.23
BSE OIL & GAS 7641.96 -2.62
BSE POWER 1799.33 -1.43
BSE REALTY 1391.01 -1.66
BSE-PSU 6302.89 -0.54
BSE-TECK 3365.8 -0.87
BSE BANKEX 9220.92 -0.89
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1045.87 -0.96
-----------------------
